ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in car-bike collision near Palladam

Published - June 17, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a three-year-old female child, died and seven others were injured in an accident involving a car and a two-wheeler at Kaluveripalayam near Palladam, on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Pechimuthu, the motorcyclist, and Magizhini, daughter of Arunkumar of Pongalur Vavipalayam. Arulkumar and five other co-passengers in the car were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The Kamanaikenpalayam police registered a case and had the post-mortem of the victims conducted at the Palladam Government Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US