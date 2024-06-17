GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die in car-bike collision near Palladam

Published - June 17, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a three-year-old female child, died and seven others were injured in an accident involving a car and a two-wheeler at Kaluveripalayam near Palladam, on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Pechimuthu, the motorcyclist, and Magizhini, daughter of Arunkumar of Pongalur Vavipalayam. Arulkumar and five other co-passengers in the car were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The Kamanaikenpalayam police registered a case and had the post-mortem of the victims conducted at the Palladam Government Hospital.

