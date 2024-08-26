GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die in accidents in Salem

Published - August 26, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people died in separate accidents in the district on Sunday evening.

Karuppan (65), a resident of Veeraganur near Thalaivasal, was headed to Veeraganur from Sokkanur on his moped on Sunday evening. He had reached Thenkari when he collided with another moped coming in the opposite direction. Karuppan, along with Manikandan (48) and Chitra (46), who came in the other moped, were taken to Attur Government Hospital with serious injuries, and Karuppan died at the hospital. Veeraganur police have registered a case and are investigating.

S. Sureshkumar (28), a resident of Gopalapuram near Attur, died on the spot after his two-wheeler collided with a mini-truck coming in the opposite direction near Malliyakarai. Malliyakarai police registered a case and are investigating.

