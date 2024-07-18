ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in accidents in Salem

Published - July 18, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died in separate accidents in the district.

K. Prakasam (40), a resident of Mallur, was heading to Kondalampatti by two-wheeler on Wednesday. While he was nearing Poolavari, a car that came in the opposite side collided with the two-wheeler. Prakasam sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Prabhu (32) of Pillukadai near Dadagapatti was going to Neikarapatti on a two-wheeler on July 15 when he lost control of the vehicle near a private college and hit the median. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital where he died on Thursday. The Kondalampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US