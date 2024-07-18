GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die in accidents in Salem

Published - July 18, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died in separate accidents in the district.

K. Prakasam (40), a resident of Mallur, was heading to Kondalampatti by two-wheeler on Wednesday. While he was nearing Poolavari, a car that came in the opposite side collided with the two-wheeler. Prakasam sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Prabhu (32) of Pillukadai near Dadagapatti was going to Neikarapatti on a two-wheeler on July 15 when he lost control of the vehicle near a private college and hit the median. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital where he died on Thursday. The Kondalampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

