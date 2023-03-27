Two die in accidents in Salem

March 27, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were killed and three injured in separate accidents here on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Gowtham (27) of Pelakadu near Yercaud, and Govindhan (48), Prabakaran (40), and Palanisamy (40) were doing farm work on Gowtham’s land in the same locality.

After work, when they were heading home on a tractor, it went out of control on a steep road and toppled on the roadside. Govindan got stuck under the wheel of the tractor and died on the spot. Palanisamy sustained a fracture in his leg, and the remaining two sustained minor injuries. The Yercaud police have registered a case.

Ammasi (50) of Periyar Nagar near Kothampadi was hit by a car when he was crossing the Salem-Chennai National Highway at the Kothampadi bus stop on Sunday evening. He died on the spot. The Attur rural police registered a case and are investigating.

