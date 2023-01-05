HamberMenu
Two die in accident near Udumalpet

January 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons commuting on Udumalpet - Pollachi road near Kallipalayam pirivu on a two-wheeler were killed after they were hit by a tractor on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vijayakumar, 35, and Rahim, 27. They were taken to Government Hospital, Udumalpet. But they were declared brought dead. The Udumalpet police registered a case.

‘Third eye’ inaugurated in Dharapuram police limits

Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, R. Sudhakar, and Tiruppur Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai inaugurated ‘Third eye’, a first-of-its-kind initiative under the Namakku Naame scheme on Thursday. Under the initiative, 180 surveillance cameras to trace criminals in Dharapuram police station limits were installed, and steps are under way to install 72 more cameras. Earlier, Mr. Sai also inaugurated a new check post in Therpatti near Dharapuram in addition to the existing 29 check posts in the Rural Police limits.

Coimbatore Corporation removes encroachments

Officials from the Town Planning Department of Coimbatore Corporation removed encroachments on Puttuvikki road and Selvapuram main road. Assistant Town Planning Officer of the Central Zone A. Babu and officials removed the encroachments and illegal ramps on the road and removed 12 temporary shops. The officials said the encroachment removal drives would continue in other areas as well.

