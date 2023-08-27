ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in accident in Tiruppur

August 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A mother and son, natives of Erode, died in an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Sunday. Seven persons were injured in the incident.

T. Saravanan (27), a resident of Karungalpalayam, Erode, was going to Palani with his parents Thirumurthy and Devi, and sister Soumya when the accident took place.

According to Alangiyam police, when Saravanan, who was driving the car attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him at Manakadavu, near Dharapuram, he rammed into a van and another car going towards Namakkal collided with the vehicle.

All the four persons in the car and five others of Kangayam, who were travelling in the second car, were injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While Saravanan was severely injured and died on the spot, his mother passed away en route to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Police shifted the injured persons to the Dharapuram Government Hospital. The passengers in the tour van escaped unhurt.

Police said Saravanan’s body was sent to Dharapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US