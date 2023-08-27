HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in accident in Tiruppur

August 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A mother and son, natives of Erode, died in an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Sunday. Seven persons were injured in the incident.

T. Saravanan (27), a resident of Karungalpalayam, Erode, was going to Palani with his parents Thirumurthy and Devi, and sister Soumya when the accident took place.

According to Alangiyam police, when Saravanan, who was driving the car attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him at Manakadavu, near Dharapuram, he rammed into a van and another car going towards Namakkal collided with the vehicle.

All the four persons in the car and five others of Kangayam, who were travelling in the second car, were injured.

While Saravanan was severely injured and died on the spot, his mother passed away en route to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Police shifted the injured persons to the Dharapuram Government Hospital. The passengers in the tour van escaped unhurt.

Police said Saravanan’s body was sent to Dharapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / road accident / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.