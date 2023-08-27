Two die in accident in Tiruppur

August 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A mother and son, natives of Erode, died in an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Sunday. Seven persons were injured in the incident.

T. Saravanan (27), a resident of Karungalpalayam, Erode, was going to Palani with his parents Thirumurthy and Devi, and sister Soumya when the accident took place.

According to Alangiyam police, when Saravanan, who was driving the car attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him at Manakadavu, near Dharapuram, he rammed into a van and another car going towards Namakkal collided with the vehicle.

All the four persons in the car and five others of Kangayam, who were travelling in the second car, were injured.

While Saravanan was severely injured and died on the spot, his mother passed away en route to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Police shifted the injured persons to the Dharapuram Government Hospital. The passengers in the tour van escaped unhurt.

Police said Saravanan’s body was sent to Dharapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem and the cause of the accident is under investigation.