Two die in accident in Salem

Published - September 02, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in an accident after a car collided with a two-wheeler on Monday afternoon. The public attacked the car driver who drove the car in an inebriated state.

R. Settu (55), a resident of Annathanapatti in Salem city, was going to Tharamangalam with his relative R. Mallika (60) on a moped when the accident occurred. When they reached near Alagusamudram, a car that came on the opposite side collided with the moped.

In the accident, the duo sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The public in the locality found the car driver, S. Jawahar (49), a resident of Mallamoopampatti near Siddhanur, driving the car allegedly in an inebriated state. Irked by this, the public attacked him.

On information, Tharamangalam police rushed to the spot and rescued the driver. The police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

Salem

