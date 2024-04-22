Two die in accident in Salem

April 22, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

Two people were killed in a car-truck collision on Monday. Manikandan (25), a resident of Periyavedapatti near Veeranam, was returning home from Five Roads in a car with Gowtham Kumar (16) and Sundara Manikandan (27). At Kondalampatti roundabout, the car lost control, passed over the median and toppled after colliding with a truck. Gowtham Kumar and Manikandan died on the spot, while Sundara Manikandan was taken to a private hospital. Kondalampatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

