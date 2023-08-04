HamberMenu
Two die in accident in Salem

August 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died after their bikes collided on Thursday evening.

C. Sakthivel (35), a resident of Ramamoorthy Nagar near Kanavaipudur in Kadayampatti, was a casual labourer. After work, he was heading to his village by bike from Morur. Likewise, M. Rajadurai (27), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Kadayampatti, was a casual labourer who headed to Morur by bike.

When they reached a temple at K. Morur, Rajadurai tried to overtake a car and collided with Sakthivel’s bike that came in the opposite direction.

In the accident, the duo sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Deevattipatti police sent the two bodies for postmortem, registered a case, and are investigating.

