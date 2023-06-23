ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in accident in Salem

June 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after their bike collided with a parcel van near Mettur on Thursday evening.

N. Manjunathan (30), a resident of Upplikkampatti near Kadayampatti in Salem district, was a casual labourer. On Thursday, he and his friend N. Sathyaseelan (28) of the same locality came to Mettur and visited various places.

Later in the evening, they headed back to their village by bike. When they reached Raman Nagar bus stop near Mettur, a parcel van which came in the opposite direction collided with the bike. In the accident, the duo sustained serious injuries and were taken to Salem Government Hospital. But, they died on the way to the hospital. The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US