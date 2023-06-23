Two die in accident in Salem

June 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were killed after their bike collided with a parcel van near Mettur on Thursday evening.

N. Manjunathan (30), a resident of Upplikkampatti near Kadayampatti in Salem district, was a casual labourer. On Thursday, he and his friend N. Sathyaseelan (28) of the same locality came to Mettur and visited various places.

Later in the evening, they headed back to their village by bike. When they reached Raman Nagar bus stop near Mettur, a parcel van which came in the opposite direction collided with the bike. In the accident, the duo sustained serious injuries and were taken to Salem Government Hospital. But, they died on the way to the hospital. The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case and are investigating.

