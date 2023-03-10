ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in accident in Salem

March 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died after their bike collided with a commercial autorickshaw in Salem.

According to the police, M. Ranjithkumar (21), of Ponnusamy Street near Seelanaickenpatti, was a second-year B.Com. student in a private college at Mecheri.

On Thursday evening after college hours, Ranjithkumar headed home in a bike along with his friends S. Gowtham (18) of Pagalpatti, near Omalur, and R. Sundar (22), of Seelanaickenpatti, to celebrate his birthday.

Sundar rode the bike, and when they reached the Kumaragiri bypass near Ammapet, they tried to overtake the college bus, which was going in front of them. At that time, the two-wheeler collided with a commercial autorickshaw.

In the accident, the trio sustained grievous injuries, and Ranjithkumar died on the spot. The injured were admitted to a private hospital. Gowtham died on Thursday midnight while Sundar is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. The Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

