Two die in accident in Salem

February 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

Two persons died in a road accident here on Friday.

According to the police, S. Sankar (40) of Punalvasal near Gangavalli was a government bus conductor. On Friday, he and his uncle S. Lakshmanan (54) of the same locality headed to 74 Krishnapuram on a two-wheeler. While they reached Kanavaikadu Bus Stop on Gangavalli-Tammampatti Road, a lorry that came in the opposite side collided with the two-wheeler. The duo died on the spot. The Gangavalli police sent the bodies to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

