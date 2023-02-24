HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in accident in Salem

February 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died in a road accident here on Friday.

According to the police, S. Sankar (40) of Punalvasal near Gangavalli was a government bus conductor. On Friday, he and his uncle S. Lakshmanan (54) of the same locality headed to 74 Krishnapuram on a two-wheeler. While they reached Kanavaikadu Bus Stop on Gangavalli-Tammampatti Road, a lorry that came in the opposite side collided with the two-wheeler. The duo died on the spot. The Gangavalli police sent the bodies to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Ends.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.