Two die in accident in Salem

December 25, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

Two persons died after a bus collided with their bike on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Mohan (40) of Maniyanur was working in a silver anklet unit. On Sunday afternoon, Mohan and his friend A. Musthapa (37) of Linemedu headed to his relative’s house in Attaiyampatti by bike.

Musthapa rode the bike, and while they reached Nainampatti, a town bus, collided with the bike.

The duo sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The Attaiyampatti police sent the bodies for postmortem, registered a case in this regard, and are investigating.