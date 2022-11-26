Two die in accident in Salem

November 26, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when the two-wheelers they rode collided on Friday evening.

According to the police, A. Srinivasan (37) was heading to Yeripudur on his two-wheeler from Ayothiyapattinam around 8.30 p.m., and in the opposite side, G. Periyasamy (43) of Ammapet was going to Ammapet from Sarkar Nattamangalam by bike. While the duo reached Erikarai near Agrahara Nattamangalam, their vehicles collided head on and the duo sustained grievous injuries. While Srinivasan died on the spot, Periyasamy died on the way to the hospital. The Karipatti police sent the bodies to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US