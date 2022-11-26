Two die in accident in Salem

November 26, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were killed when the two-wheelers they rode collided on Friday evening.

According to the police, A. Srinivasan (37) was heading to Yeripudur on his two-wheeler from Ayothiyapattinam around 8.30 p.m., and in the opposite side, G. Periyasamy (43) of Ammapet was going to Ammapet from Sarkar Nattamangalam by bike. While the duo reached Erikarai near Agrahara Nattamangalam, their vehicles collided head on and the duo sustained grievous injuries. While Srinivasan died on the spot, Periyasamy died on the way to the hospital. The Karipatti police sent the bodies to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem.