Two die in accident in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 17, 2022 19:26 IST

Two members of a family were killed and four sustained injuries in a road accident on Saturday.

According to the police, P. Parthiban (62) of Bengaluru was going to Cuddalore district to attend a condolence function along with his family members in a car. Kungumaraj (40), his son, drove the car. When they reached Selliamman Nagar near Vazhapadi in Salem district, the car went out of control and hit the metal crash barrier on the roadside.

In the accident, Parthiban and his daughter-in-law K. Mahalakshmi (35) sustained grievous injuries and died at the hospital.

Parthiban’s wife Padmavathi (59), Kungumaraj, and granddaughters K. Samitsha (11) and K. Analya (9) were admitted to a private hospital. The Vazhapadi police registered a case.

