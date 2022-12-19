Two die in accident in Krishnagiri district

December 19, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The two men were on a moped, when a car collided with their vehicle on the Krishnagiri-Tiruvannamalai National Highway on Sunday night; the car left the scene of the accident, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed in a road accident in Krishnagiri on Sunday evening.

According to the police, C. Madesh (47) of Periya Jogipatti near Mathur was a casual labourer. On Sunday evening, he and his relative, B. Venkatesan (50) of the same locality went to Pochampalli, and in the evening, they headed towards their village on a moped.

Venkatesan was driving the moped, and when they reached Periya Jogipatti on the Krishnagiri-Tiruvannamalai National Highway around 7.30 p.m., a car that came from the opposite side, collided with the moped and then, left without stopping. In the accident, the duo sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Mathur police sent the two bodies to the Mathur Government Hospital for a postmortem, and have registered a case.

