Two die from suspected smoke inhalation

Two persons died reportedly from inhaling fumes from a diesel power generator which was running inside a temple hall at Ooratty near Udhagamandalam on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as J. Subash, 36, and A. Moorthy, 49, from Sholur in Udhagamandalam. Subash and Moorthy had stayed inside the temple hall, along with three others on Thursday night, where a diesel generator was being used to power the temple premises.

In the morning, Subash and Moorthy, along with three other persons, identified by police as S. Ajithkumar, M. Rathees and A. Vigensh, were found to be unconscious and rescued. They were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital where Subash and Moorthy were declared dead. The three others were sent to Coimbatore for further treatment.

The Pudumund police have registered a case and are investigating.