KRISHNAGIRI

A century-old Peepal tree fell crushing to death two drivers of a moving septic tank suction tanker near Mathigiri on Wednesday. The victims Marappa (45) and Venkatesh (35), both residents of Palayam in Hosur, were in the cabin of the tanker at the time of the fatal accident.

Fire and Rescue service personnel engaged in a several hours-long mission to remove the fallen tree. Mathigiri police retrieved the bodies from the accident site.