ADVERTISEMENT

Two die after minivan rams into pedestrians

April 25, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a minivan rammed into pedestrians waiting for a bus on Wednesday.

S. Chinnaiyan (34), a minivan driver residing at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district, was headed to Attur at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when, at Thalaivasal bus stand, the minivan front tyre burst, and the vehicle, having lost control, rammed into pedestrians at the bus stand. Of the three who were grievously injured, R. Mani, resident of Nathtkarai, and Arul Kumar, (44), resident of Manivilundhan, died on the way to the hospital. Manikandan (32), resident of Navakurichi, is being treated at Salem Government Hospital.

Thalaivasal police have registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US