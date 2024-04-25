Two die after minivan rams into pedestrians

April 25, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a minivan rammed into pedestrians waiting for a bus on Wednesday.

S. Chinnaiyan (34), a minivan driver residing at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district, was headed to Attur at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when, at Thalaivasal bus stand, the minivan front tyre burst, and the vehicle, having lost control, rammed into pedestrians at the bus stand. Of the three who were grievously injured, R. Mani, resident of Nathtkarai, and Arul Kumar, (44), resident of Manivilundhan, died on the way to the hospital. Manikandan (32), resident of Navakurichi, is being treated at Salem Government Hospital.

Thalaivasal police have registered a case and are investigating further.