GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two die after minivan rams into pedestrians

April 25, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a minivan rammed into pedestrians waiting for a bus on Wednesday.

S. Chinnaiyan (34), a minivan driver residing at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district, was headed to Attur at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when, at Thalaivasal bus stand, the minivan front tyre burst, and the vehicle, having lost control, rammed into pedestrians at the bus stand. Of the three who were grievously injured, R. Mani, resident of Nathtkarai, and Arul Kumar, (44), resident of Manivilundhan, died on the way to the hospital. Manikandan (32), resident of Navakurichi, is being treated at Salem Government Hospital.

Thalaivasal police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.