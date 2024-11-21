Two persons died after being run over by a lorry at Ramanathapuram junction on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The police said that Selvaraj, 59, of Maruthur at Ramanathapuram and his friend Victor, 60, of Periyar Nagar died in the accident which occurred around 11.30 a.m.

According to the police, Selvaraj and Victor entered the junction from Nanjundapuram road on a two-wheeler. A speeding lorry coming from the Singanallur side knocked down the vehicle and ran over the riders.

Selvaraj and Victor, trapped under the rear wheels of the lorry, were dragged for a few metres before the vehicle came to a halt, and they died on the spot. The bodies were later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Traffic Investigation Wing (East) of the police registered a case against the lorry driver and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, motorists, shopkeepers and residents from Ramanathapuram appealed to the authorities to improve the condition of the road at the junction. The underground drainage (UGD) work carried out by the Corporation for the past several months has given motorists a tough time navigating through the junction. With blue metals and sand scattered over the road, vehicles often skid when brakes are applied suddenly, they said.

Faizal, a resident of Ukkadam, alleged that UGD work has been ongoing for nearly a year, causing significant inconvenience to motorists.

District Road Safety Committee member K. Kathirmathiyon said officials who failed to ensure road safety for motorists should be held accountable for the accident.

“Coimbatore Corporation officials had assured the District Collector that they would complete the work at the junction in two weeks at the Road Safety Committee meeting held in October. When the Collector enquired about the status in the meeting held on November 12, the officials again promised to finish the work in another 15 days. This shows a lack of accountability among officials,” he said.

A senior police officer stated that the poor condition of the road at this crucial junction has been causing traffic snarls and frequent minor accidents.