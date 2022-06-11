Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two persons who were arrested in connection with a triple murder case.

According to the police, R. Dinesh (34) and S. Rihan Kuroshi (25), both native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, along with another person murdered three people, including a couple at Perumampatti. The Steel Plant police arrested three people in this case and were on the lookout for Dinesh and Rihan Kuroshi. After two years, in May this year, a special team police nabbed them in Uttar Pradesh and remanded them in prison.

Based on the recommendations of Deputy Commissioner N. Mohanraj, the City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda issued the order.