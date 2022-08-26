Two detained under Goondas Act

The Salem City Police on Thursday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against two persons here.

According to the police, R. Anand (29) and his brother Ajithkumar (22) of Fathima Nagar in Salem were arrested by the Alagapuram police in connection with an attempt to murder case on August 6. There are two cases each pending against them with the Alagapuram police. Anand was detained under Goondas Act in 2012 and Ajithkumar was detained in 2020.

Considering their repeated crime activities, Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke the provisions of Goondas Act against them. The Commissioner issued an order on Thursday and the copy was served to them at the Salem Central Prison.