Two detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur 

The Tiruppur District Rural Police have detained two bootleggers under Goondas Act on Sunday.

The police identified them as C. Kaliyamoorthy (26) and T. Thirumoorthy (19) both native of Kallakurichi district.

The police said they were causing harm to the public health by selling intoxicating liquor that goes against the prohibition rules of the state.

Five arrested for robbery

Police arrested five persons on charges of robbing around 35 sovereign of gold jewellery and ₹12 lakh cash from a house on Rayapandaram Street.

The accused were identified as S. Isakkipandi, A. Ramaiya, K. Vanamamalai, K. Nallakannu and R. Gokulakrishnan. Police recovered ₹ 5.05 lakh and 26.5 sovereigns gold jewellery from them.