Two detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur
The Tiruppur District Rural Police have detained two bootleggers under Goondas Act on Sunday.
The police identified them as C. Kaliyamoorthy (26) and T. Thirumoorthy (19) both native of Kallakurichi district.
The police said they were causing harm to the public health by selling intoxicating liquor that goes against the prohibition rules of the state.
Five arrested for robbery
Police arrested five persons on charges of robbing around 35 sovereign of gold jewellery and ₹12 lakh cash from a house on Rayapandaram Street.
The accused were identified as S. Isakkipandi, A. Ramaiya, K. Vanamamalai, K. Nallakannu and R. Gokulakrishnan. Police recovered ₹ 5.05 lakh and 26.5 sovereigns gold jewellery from them.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.