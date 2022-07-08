Two detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police have invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against two persons who were arrested on charges of murder.

Commissioner A.G. Babu slapped the provisions of the Act on A. Mohanraj (28) from Moogambigai Nagar near Palavanjipalayam in Tiruppur, and R. Arivuprakash (26) from Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district. According to the police, Mohanraj, Arivuprakash and three others were arrested by the Nallur police on June 4 this year on charges of murdering their friend K. Sureshkumar. The police said that Mohanraj and Arivuprakash had other cases against them.

Chain snatching

The Madukkarai police are on the lookout for two-wheeler borne miscreants who snatched the chain of a 54-year-old woman on Wednesday. The police said that a two sovereign chain belonging to A. Jayandhi, a resident of Bharathi Colony near Madukkarai, was snatched by a pillion rider when she was returning home from a nearby shop around 7.30 p.m.