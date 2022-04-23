Two detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

April 23, 2022 21:43 IST

City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu ordered the detention of two alleged ganja peddlers, who were arrested in March.

A statement said that the Tiruppur South police arrested A. Alagarsamy (51) and M. Arunkumar (23) on March 22 on charges of possessing the contraband allegedly for sales.

Mr. Babu signed the orders for the two to be detained under the Goondas Act as they already had cases registered against them for allegedly selling ganja. The detention orders were served to the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison, where they were remanded in judicial custody, on Saturday.

A total of 30 accused have been detained under the Goondas Act by the Tiruppur City Police so far this year, according to the statement.