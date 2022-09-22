Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

A 38-year-old person and a 23-year-old woman who were arrested in connection with forcing a woman to act in an adult movie were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Thursday.

According to the police, A. Velu (38) of Edappadi and G. Jayajothi (23) of Virudhunagar district were arrested by the Suramangalam police on September 1, for allegedly forcing a woman to act in an adult movie.

During the search at the residences of the duo, police seized memory cards, laptop, mobile phones and computers. Investigation revealed that the two took nude photographs of women who came to seek opportunity to act in film.

Considering this, Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended to City police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the duo. Acting on the recommendation. the Commissioner issued an order on Thursday.