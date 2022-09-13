Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two persons who were arrested in connection with a robbery case on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the police, K. Sakthiprabhu (32) of Kitchipalayam and P. Srirangan (43) of Kumarasamipatti robbed ₹ 2,500 from Raja near Anna Park and were arrested by the Hasthampatti Police.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
-
-
Editorial
Nose dose: On nasal COVID-19 vaccine
Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda issued an order on Monday, invoking provisions of the Goondas Act against the two arrested.