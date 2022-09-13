Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two persons who were arrested in connection with a robbery case on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, K. Sakthiprabhu (32) of Kitchipalayam and P. Srirangan (43) of Kumarasamipatti robbed ₹ 2,500 from Raja near Anna Park and were arrested by the Hasthampatti Police.

Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda issued an order on Monday, invoking provisions of the Goondas Act against the two arrested.