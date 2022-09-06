Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The District Police on Monday invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two persons.

According to the police, S. Sathish (22) of Seelanaickenpatti and G. Deepak Kumar (20) of Edappadi were arrested by the Jalakandapuram police in connection with a robbery case recently.

There are robbery and theft cases pending against them in Veeranam and Ammapet police stations.

Considering this, District Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav recommended to District Collector S. Karmegam to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the duo. Acting on the recommendation, the Collector issued the order on Monday, and the copy of the order was served on the accused at the Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.