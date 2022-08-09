Coimbatore

Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 09, 2022 19:03 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:03 IST

The Salem City Police on Monday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against two persons who were arrested on charges of chain snatching.

The police identified the accused as Yogeswaran of Ammapet in Salem City and Sakthivel alias Velu of Modamangalam in Namakkal district. The Pallapatti police arrested the two on July 8 in connection with a robbery case and found three chain snatching cases pending against them at Pallapatti and Suramangalam police stations.

Considering their involvement in criminal activities, the Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against the two. Acting on the recommendation, the Commissioner issued an order and the order copy was served to the two accused at Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

