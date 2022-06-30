Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two persons involved in robbery cases on Thursday.

The accused A. Manivannan of Suramangalam and G. Ilamaran alias Venkatachalam were arrested by the Shevapet police for their involvement in robbery cases. r Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya recommended to Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to impose Goondas Act against the duo. On Thursday, the order was served on the accused at Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.