Two detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The City Police invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against two persons here on Saturday.

According to the police, Mohanraj alias Surutaiyyan and his accomplice threatened a motorist near Kitchipalayam and snatched his two-wheeler and mobile phone on April 1. He similarly threatened another person near Linemedu and robbed him of ₹ 750 . Based on the recommendations of Deputy Police Commissioners N. Mohanraj and M. Madasami, the accused was detained under the Goondas Act.

The police also detained Arun, who was arrested on charges of murdering his illicit lover’s husband at Alagapuram, under the Act.