Two detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 09, 2022 19:26 IST

A man who was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a minor, and a youth who was arrested on charges of peddling ganja were detained under the provisions of Goondas Act here on Tuesday.

The detainees were identified as J. Parameswaran (41), a native of the Nilgiris, and S. Sivaraman (22), a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police said that Parameswaran was arrested by the Mettupalayam police on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in August this year. Sivaraman was arrested by the Periyanaickenpalayam police in August this year for allegedly peddling ganja.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked the provisions of Goondas act against the two. The detention orders were served on the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

According to the police, provisions of the Goondas Act have been invoked against 30 persons and provisions of the National Security Act were invoked against two persons in Coimbatore district this year.

