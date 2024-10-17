ADVERTISEMENT

Two detained for brutal assault on man near Coimbatore

Published - October 17, 2024 07:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The police have detained two persons in connection with the brutal assault on a man near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The police said that two men, namely Chithiraikumar, 38, and his relative Murugan, 37, have been detained for assaulting Mathanraj, 33, of Kurumbapalayam near Thondamuthur.

According to the police, Mathanraj was involved in the murder of Chithiraikumar’s younger brother Jeganraj within the limits of the Vadavalli police station in 2023. Mathanraj recently came out of prison after getting bail in the murder case.

Chithiraikumar and his brother-in-law Murugan waylaid Mathanraj at Kurumbapalayam on Wednesday and assaulted him with sickles. He suffered multiple cuts on head, face, forehead, and both hands.

The injured man was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. Chithiraikumar and Murugan, who managed to escape from the spot after the assault, were later secured by the police.

