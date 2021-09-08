Two dengue cases reported in corporation limits

Two dengue cases were reported in the corporation limits as officials expedited anti-dengue operations in all the wards here on Wednesday.

A girl at Vettukattuvalasu and a woman at Annai Sathya Nagar were found infected. Both were found with mild symptoms and were hospitalised. After treatment, they returned home. The corporation deployed its machinery to destroy mosquito-breeding sources and carried out fogging operations in the two areas.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan visited the areas and inspected the anti-dengue operations. He said that medical camps were conducted and no further case was reported in the areas.

Since its rainy season, people have to take all precautionary measures to ensure there is no source for breeding of mosquitoes and close the lid of water storage containers properly. He added that health workers also educate the residents by asking them to remove all obsolete items as water could stagnate in it.