COVID-19: two deaths and 209 new cases in Coimbatore

Tiruppur district reports five deaths and 99 cases

Coimbatore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 209 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s overall tally to 42,296 cases.

Two patients aged 69 and 23 died, the media bulletin said. Of the 42,296 cases, 38,166 have recovered and 3,590 were active cases. Coimbatore district has reported 540 deaths so far. On Tuesday, 373 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

With 99 fresh cases, Tiruppur district saw its daily case count dip below the 100 mark in nearly two months. Five patients aged 74, 51, 36, 70 and 87 died, the bulletin said.

The district’s overall tally stood at 12,286 cases, of which 11,123 have recovered and 978 were active cases. As many as 92 patients were discharged from various hospitals. Tiruppur district has reported 185 deaths so far.

Of the 146 new cases reported in Salem on Tuesday, 89 were from Salem Corporation limits. Twenty-eight patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Coimbatore. A 64-year-old man died while under treatment.

Namakkal district recorded 68 cases, of which 12 had returned from Karur, Erode, Salem, Tiruchi and one from Andhra Pradesh.

R.Varadharajan (77), Chairman of Erumapatti Panchayat Union, Namakkal, died in a private hospital on Tuesday.

Erode district reported 76 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,880. While 108 persons were discharged, 772 persons were under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 120 in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 81 people tested positive on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris stood at 6,490.

Krishnagiri district recorded 28 cases and Dharmapuri 25.