Two deaths, 55 new cases in Salem

Salem/ Erode

11 September 2021 23:58 IST

Salem district on Saturday reported 55 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths

According to the health officials, 48 cases were indigenous and 15 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Seven patients had returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Kalakuruchi.

Namakkal district reported 52 new cases and one death. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Dharmapuri reported 16 indigenous cases and Krishnagiri 21 cases.

Erode district reported 151 new cases, taking the overall tally to 99,697. While 128 persons were discharged, 1,258 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 664.

While Coimbatore district registered 224 new cases on Saturday, Tiruppur saw 91 fresh cases.