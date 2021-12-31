Two deaths, 25 new cases in Salem

Salem

31 December 2021 23:43 IST

Erode reports 22 new cases and Namakkal 18

Salem district on Friday reported two deaths and 25 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department officials, 25 cases were indigenous and 10 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Erode district reported 22 new cases. According to the bulletin, there were 426 active cases in the district.

Namakkal reported 18 fresh cases. Eight cases were reported in Dharmapuri, and three in Krishnagiri.