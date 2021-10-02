Two deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 2,42,664.

The Health Department reported two more deaths, which took the district’s toll to 2,342.

The district had 2,022 active cases and 186 patients were reported to have recovered on the day.

Tiruppur district reported 80 fresh cases on Friday and the overall tally rose to 93,107.

The district had 873 active cases and 98 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on the day.

Thirty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 32,774. A total of 354 persons were under treatment.