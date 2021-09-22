Two deaths, 130 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode district on Wednesday reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 130 new cases. The district’s overall tally rose to 1,01,046 cases. While 134 persons were discharged, 1,385 were under treatment. The district’s toll increased to 668.

Salem district reported 98 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 97,544. While 56 persons were discharged, 668 were active cases. Namakkal district reported 45 new cases, and the overall tally rose to 50,148. While 64 persons were discharged, 529 were under treatment.