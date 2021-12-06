Two deaths, 120 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

06 December 2021 23:53 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 120 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 127 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,272 active cases on Monday. The district’s toll increased to 2,473 after two more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported 59 new cases on Monday. The district had 643 active cases and saw the recovery of 48 persons. The Health Department did not report any new deaths on Monday and the toll remained at 1,001.

In the Nilgiris, 12 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 34,165. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 216, while 162 persons are under treatment.