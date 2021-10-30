Two deaths, 118 fresh COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

30 October 2021 00:37 IST

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 2,46,544.

The Health Department reported two new deaths, and the district’s toll rose to 2,412.

The district had 1,312 active cases and 137 persons recovered from the viral disease on Friday.

Tiruppur reported 63 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 95,265. No new deaths were reported. The district had 708 active cases and 68 persons recovered on the day.

Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and the overall tally stood at 33,529.

A total of 210 persons are under treatment.