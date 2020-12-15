Two dead, over 10 injured in road accident

The mini van was carrying construction workers to Theevetipatti

Two persons were killed and over 10 others were injured in a road accident at Omalur on Salem-Bengaluru Highway here on Tuesday when the mini van in which they were travelling turned turtle when the driver was suspected to have lost control of it.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Manikandan (4) and Meyvel (60) from Edappadi.

Police said the accident occurred when about 20 persons were travelling in a mini van to Theevetipatti for construction works from Edappadi. While the vehicle was proceeding near Kuppur Pirivu Road, the mini van driven by Palaniswami was suspected to have lost control while trying to avoid a motorcyclist it turned turtle across the median to opposite side of the road and hit a truck that was moving towards Dharmapuri. The two persons died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Omalur government hospital and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger visited the accident spot and inquired with officials. Dr. Ganiger said that necessary measures have been advised to prevent further accidents at the place and it would be implemented at the earliest.

District Collector S.A. Raman met the injured persons at GMKMCH. Omalur police have registered a case and are investigating.