Two dead, nine injured as truck falls into gorge in Yercaud

Two persons died and nine others were injured when the truck they were travelling in, along with their equipment, fell into a gorge on Yercaud Ghat Road near Pelathur here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Pandian from Madurai and Sanjay from Theni.

Police said 11 persons came to Yercaud from Chennai a couple of days ago for a short film shoot and were returning via Yercaud-Kuppanur Road.

When the driver made a sharp turn to avoid an oncoming vehicle on the fifth hairpin bend, he lost control of the truck and it fell into the 10-ft deep gorge.

While Pandian and Sanjay died on the spot, the injured were rushed to Valavanthi Primary Health Centre and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The Yercaud police recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Further investigation is on.