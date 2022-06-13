Two dead as temple car topples in Dharmapuri

Two persons were killed and three were injured after a temple car toppled, trapping five persons under it in Paaparapatty in Dharmapuri district on Monday.

The accident occurred when the car of Kaliamman temple in Madehalli was being taken around the premises on the fourth day of the temple festival. One of the axles of the temple car broke, causing it to topple. According to the police, the 40-foot-high axle broke when it was passing through a dirt track. Of those who were trapped, two persons - Saravanan and Manoharan - were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital and died later, while three others are said to be critical.